2 children shot minutes apart on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children were shot inside their homes just minutes apart at two different locations on the city's South Side.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from Comer Children's Hospital on the conditions of the children.

We've got two separate shootings less than minutes apart from each other.

The first one happened in the 3600 block of South Rhodes around 9:41 p.m., according to Chicago police.

An 8-year-old boy was inside of a home there when they heard multiple gunshots fired outside. The boy was grazed by a bullet.

Several bullets hit the building, some going through the walls, others shattering the lobby glass. The boy was treated on scene and declined a trip to the hospital.

About 10 minutes later at 9:54 p.m. another shooting outside of a home, in the 700 block of East 93rd Street - about 9 miles south of the first scene. This time, family members discovered a 3-year-old boy was shot while he was sleeping. He was taken to Comer in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left elbow.

Both shootings are not believed to be connected.

Chicago police say they are still looking for the people responsible as their investigation continues.