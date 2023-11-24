Watch CBS News
2 children among 3 injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hurt including to children following a rollover crash in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:44 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.

Chicago police said a car was traveling northbound when it was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound – causing the first car to flip.

A 36-year-old woman along with two children were taken to area hospitals. The age and genders of the children are unknown.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 4:56 AM CST

