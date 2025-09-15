2 Chicago police officers injured when Honda hits their squad car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

Two Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

At 4:25 a.m., the on-duty officers were in a marked CPD vehicle headed south on Pulaski Road with its lights and sirens running, when the squad car was struck by a Honda CR-V headed northwest on Grand Avenue.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. The driver of the Honda, a 55-year-old man, declined medical treatment.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.