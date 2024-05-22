Boy, 17, charged with robbing more than 2 dozen people in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with more than two dozen counts of armed robbery and carjacking in a string of incidents late last year on the city's Near North, Northwest, and West sides.

Police said the teen, whose name was not released, has been charged with 25 counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Police said the charges follow a months-long investigation by Harrison and Grand Central area detectives and the newly-formed Citywide Robbery Task Force.

The investigation led detectives to obtain and serve a search warrant at the teen's home, where they found a gun. Detectives also recovered and reassembled shredded IDs and credit cards that had been reported stolen during the numerous robberies.

Chicago Police detectives reassemble items stolen in robberies. Chicago Police

The teen was initially charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed robbery with a firearm. He was later released by the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, only to be arrested last week on accusations of being involved with the shooting and robbery of a rideshare driver, police said.

This led to charges of attempted first-degree murder and other serious felony charges, and the teen has been back in juvenile custody ever since.

Police said further investigation concluded the teen was one of multiple offenders involved in the following robberies late last year, which targeted a total of 25 people:

Nov. 27: 3500 block of West McLean Avenue, Logan Square. The victims were men, ages 32 and 58.

Dec. 3: 1100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, South Austin. The victim was a 26-year-old man.

Dec. 3: 5900 block of West North Avenue, North Austin. The victim was a 39-year-old man.

Dec. 4: 900 block of West Lake Street, West Loop. The victims were two women, ages 23 and 25, and a 23-year-old man.

Dec. 4: 500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, West Loop. The victims were men, ages 35 and 37.

Dec. 4: 900 block of West Van Buren Street, West Loop. The victim was as 34-year-old man.

Dec. 6: 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, West Town. The victim was a 49-year-old man.

Dec. 6: 5200 block of West Hirsch Street, North Austin. The victim was an adult man.

Dec. 12: 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue, Logan Square. The victim was a 44-year-old woman.

Dec. 20: 5100 block of West North Avenue, North Austin. The victim was a 55-year-old man.

Dec. 20: 5100 block of West Dickens Avenue, Hanson Park. The victim was a 37-year-old man.

Dec. 20: 400 block of South Keeler Avenue, West Garfield Park. The victim was a 41-year-old man.

Dec. 24: 2000 block of North Leamington Avenue, Belmont Cragin. The victims were men ages 26 and 37.

Dec. 24: 5600 block of West Henderson Street, Portage Park. The victim was a 33-year-old woman.

Dec. 30: 2000 block of North Lawler Avenue, Belmont Cragin. The victim was a 32-year-old man.

Dec. 30: 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, West Loop. The victims were men ages 34 and 35.

Dec. 31: 2100 block of West LeMoyne Street, Wicker Park. The victims were a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Dec. 31: 800 block of West Blackhawk Street, Near North Side near Goose Island. The victim was a 27-year-old man.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office approved the charges against the teen on Tuesday.

Police emphasized that the progress being made by the Citywide Robbery Task Force – a partnership between the Bureaus of Detective and Patrol – in holding violent offenders accountable.