2 Harvey men charged in wrong-way crash that injured Illinois State Police trooper in Markham

Trooper injured in crash with wrong-way driver in Markham, Illinois

Two men were charged in the wrong-way crash that left an Illinois State police trooper injured last week.

William Oiler, 44, and Herbert Needom, 57, both of Harvey, were charged with one count of Felony Theft - Previous Conviction. Oiler was also charged with three counts of Fleeing to Elude, Fleeing to Elude, Great Bodily Harm, Fleeing to Elude, Damage to Property Over $300, and one count of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident. Needom was also charged with one count of Burglary Tools.

ISP said that on Thursday, May 22, the Country Club Hills Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two suspects who were wanted for theft. The vehicle fled from the officer and drove the wrong way onto I-57.

Around 1 p.m., an ISP trooper was entering I-57 southbound from 159th Street in Markham when their squad car was struck head-on by the fleeing vehicle, which had continued in the wrong direction. After the crash, the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Markham police officers located and arrested them a short time later.

Oiler and Needom both suffered injuries from the crash and were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The ISP trooper was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP special agents took custody of both Oiler and Needom upon their release from the hospital.

Both men are being held pending a detention hearing.

