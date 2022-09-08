2 charged with murder of 24-year-old man in Antioch

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were charged with murder following the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Antioch on Monday.

Johnathan Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey Miller, 24, of Antioch, are facing first-degree murder charges, as Antioch police said they were responsible for the death of Robbie Dickerson, of Racine, Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Police alleged that Dickerson came to an apartment in the 1000 block of Main Street in Antioch on Monday to sell drugs to Miller and Skroko. During the transaction, Skroko and Miller robbed and shot Dickerson before fleeing the scene ahead of police arriving.

Police responded to the area for a 911 report of shots fired a little after 11 p.m. Officers entered the apartment and located a man shot and deceased inside.

On Wednesday, investigators found Skroko and Miller at a hotel near Route 41 and Grand Avenue in Gurnee where both were arrested without incident. Investigators also found five firearms during their investigation.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved the first-degree murder charges against Skroko and Miller on Thursday.

Both are being held in custody at the Antioch Police Department.