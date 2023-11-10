2 charged in string of smash-and-grab burglaries across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged in connection to a string of overnight robberies on Tuesday.

Chicago police said the burglaries spanned several neighborhoods in the 19th and 20th Districts in three hours.

Officers used private surveillance video from the burglaries along with the description of a car from a community member. Soon after, 9th District officers located the car, attempted a traffic stop, and both offenders were arrested minutes later.

The 18-year-old was charged with five felony counts of burglary and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. The 15-year-old was charged with four felony counts of burglary.

Investigation into the burglaries remains ongoing by Area 1 and 3 detectives.

Anyone with additional information is asked to submit a tip to CPDTIP.com.