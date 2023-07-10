2 charged in stabbing of off-duty Chicago Police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are now charged in the stabbing of an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Rogers Park.

It happened early Friday morning near Fargo and Ashland.

The 36-year-old officer was standing with a group of people when a fight broke out.

He was stabbed during that fight and is now recovering.

Chicago Police say 31-year-old Dorothy Howard and 32-year-old Brandon Westbrook-Simmons are charged with aggravated battery and great bodily harm.