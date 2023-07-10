Watch CBS News
Local News

2 charged in stabbing of off-duty Chicago Police officer

/ CBS Chicago

2 charged in stabbing of off-duty Chicago Police officer
2 charged in stabbing of off-duty Chicago Police officer 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are now charged in the stabbing of an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Rogers Park. 

It happened early Friday morning near Fargo and Ashland.

The 36-year-old officer was standing with a group of people when a fight broke out. 

He was stabbed during that fight and is now recovering. 

Chicago Police say 31-year-old Dorothy Howard and 32-year-old Brandon Westbrook-Simmons are charged with aggravated battery and great bodily harm.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 2:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.