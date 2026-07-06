2 charged after body parts found in Lake Mattoon to remain in custody

Two people charged in connection to body parts that were found in Lake Mattoon last week have been ordered held in custody until their trial.

Robin Turner, 62, and James Adams, 26, appeared in court Monday morning. Both are charged with dismembering a human body and concealing homicidal death. Both were ordered detained.

Turner and Adams were arrested several days after a human arm with a tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet was fund by boaters in the lake on June 28.

They called police and a subsequent search of Lake Mattoon found more body parts.

The remains have been identified as 38-year-old Dalwayne Turner of Plainfield, Illinois.

Turner and Adams' next court date was not immediately known.