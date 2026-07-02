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2 charged in connection to remains of Plainfield man found in Lake Mattoon

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Illinois State Police said two people have been arrested in connection to the remains of a Plainfield man that were found in Lake Mattoon in June.

State police said 26-year-old James Adams and 62-year-old Robin Turner were taken into custody Thursday and charged with concealment of a homicide and dismembering a human body, both felonies.

A human arm with a tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet was first found in the lake on the evening of June 28 by boaters. Police searched the lake further and found more body parts, state police said.

Tattoos on arm found in Lake Matton

Thanks in part to the tattoo, the remains were identified as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner of Plainfield, Illinois.

State police said Turner and Adams were quickly identified as possible suspects. ISP searched their home in the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive in Plainfield and found additional evidence, though they did not offer specifics about what they found.

Turner and Adams were taken into custody.

The Will County State's Attorney filed charges Thursday. Adams and Turner remain in custody as they await their initial court appearance. Illinois State Police said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected. 

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