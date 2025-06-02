2 cars slam into Home Depot store in Niles, Illinois

Two cars plowed into a Home Depot store in the north Chicago suburb of Niles Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Home Depot on Civic Center Drive, near the southeast corner of Oakton Street and Waukegan Road.

One of the cars crashed directly into the Home Depot building and caused damage. The other hit a protective cage where propane cylinders are located.

Due to the involvement of the propane cylinders, hazardous materials crews were called and the Home Depot building was evacuated. All nonessential personnel were directed to the parking lot.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash.