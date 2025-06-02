Watch CBS News
Local News

2 cars slam into Home Depot store in Niles, Illinois

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

2 cars crash into Home Depot in Niles, Illinois
2 cars crash into Home Depot in Niles, Illinois 01:11

Two cars plowed into a Home Depot store in the north Chicago suburb of Niles Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Home Depot on Civic Center Drive, near the southeast corner of Oakton Street and Waukegan Road.

One of the cars crashed directly into the Home Depot building and caused damage. The other hit a protective cage where propane cylinders are located.

Due to the involvement of the propane cylinders, hazardous materials crews were called and the Home Depot building was evacuated. All nonessential personnel were directed to the parking lot.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.