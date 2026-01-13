Neighbors on alert after attempted assaults of two women along riverwalk on Near North Side

Chicago police are investigating two attempted assaults in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Both incidents happened in broad daylight along the riverwalk, raising concerns from neighbors nearby.

"I don't like to walk around feeling scared. I like to walk around feeling like I can embrace people," said dog walker Kaitlyn Vanderslice.

She said she'll have to be more aware of her surroundings after two women were attacked over the weekend.

"It's very scary. When I walk around, especially with these dogs, I'm like always alert and looking around and generally with a smile on my face ready to greet people, but it makes me feel a little nervous," she said.

Police said on Saturday, around 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Kingsbury Street, a 45-year-old woman reported that a man grabbed her from behind, she yelled, and the man ran off. Then on Sunday, a similar incident occurred to a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of West Chicago, where a man approached her from behind and grabbed her.

Resident Pat Murray said he lived in the area for the past 10 years and hasn't heard of anything like this.

"Given that we had two incidents in a short period of time, and that it happened around two girls, I guess that they were walking their dogs. I have a labradoodle named Mable. We walk here regularly, and my wife does sometimes too. So we're just being a little extra careful, I guess," Murray said.

A safety notice was sent out to those who live in the neighborhood, making them aware of the situation. Those who work nearby said they were alerted to the incidents as well.

"Something like that happen so close to where we work, especially when there are a lot of our other colleagues out walking every day. So, just a scary situation overall," said Carter Chrsitiensen.

"It's kind of crazy. It hits close to home. We're here every day," said Cooper Vantatenhove.

Neither of the victims was injured in the incidents. At last check with the Chicago police, no arrests were made.