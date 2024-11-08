2 in custody following a police chase of tow truck wanted in Chicago homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are in custody Friday afternoon following a police chase on Interstate 55, involving a tow truck wanted in connection with a homicide.

Posen police said their license plate reader system alerted them to the truck that was wanted out of Chicago for a homicide. When they attempted to make a traffic stop, the truck fled, leading to the chase.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded and tried to stop the truck on I-55, but the driver fled.

The truck came to a stop after crashing on southbound I-55 near Bluff Road in Channahon. Two people from inside were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the community, ISP said.

Investigation into the pursuit remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.