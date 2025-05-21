2 men with alleged ties to Venezuelan gang Tres de Aragua arrested for Chicago Lawn mass shooting, ICE says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they arrested two Venezuelan nationals with ties to the Tres de Aragua gang in connection with a Chicago mass shooting in December.

Three people were killed and five more were injured in the shooting at birthday party at a home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Dec. 2, 2024. Police were called to the scene in the 3500-block of West 59th Street around 2:10 pm., where they found four men and four women between the ages of 20 and 35 with gunshot wounds.

Three of the four men were killed. They were identified as 28-year-old Jon Carlos Blancarcer, 26-year-old Hector Sajo, and 32-year-old Osmer Angel Ferrer Oria.

Edward Martinez Cermeno, 24, was arrested on Jan. 26 in Schaumburg and initially released following a federal detention hearing, the agency said. He was then arrested again by ICE agents in Chicago on administrative charges for being in the U.S. illegally. He is in federal custody facing criminal charges for allegedly illegally entering the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2023.

ICE said they arrested Ricardo Granadillo Padilla, 25, on Feb. 8 in Raleigh, North Carolina. ICE said in January they seized multiple guns, high-capacity magazines, narcotics and fraudulent documents from his Chicago residence, and when he was arrested in Raleigh they seized a pistol and ammunition.

Padilla remains in federal custody and was sentenced in March for illegally entering the U.S. near El Paso in 2022.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for comment and to see if they plan to file any charges.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.