2 arrested after stolen car crashes in Portage Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Car stolen from Naperville involved in Portage Park crash
Car stolen from Naperville involved in Portage Park crash 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were in custody, after a car stolen in Naperville crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Police were trying to stop an Audi sedan, but the driver took off and crashed into a Buick Enclave at the intersection of Montrose and Long avenues in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Naperville police confirmed the Audi had been reported stolen nine days ago from Naperville.

One person in the Buick was injured and taken to a hospital, but their condition was not available.

Two people from the Audi were taken into custody. Police recovered a gun from the car.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 10:28 AM

