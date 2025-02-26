3 apprehended in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood after car reported stolen crashes

Three people were apprehended in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood after a car implicated in crimes crashed late Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., police were seen running down alleyways and residential streets near 32nd and Leavitt streets. At that point, one suspect had been apprehended and police were searching for another.

A second suspect, described as wearing a purple hoodie, was also apprehended shortly afterward. Police also later caught a third suspect, but a fourth remained at large as of the 6 p.m hour.

Meanwhile, a heavily-damaged Nissan was seen sitting in the street. It apparently had been reported stolen and was implicated in the carjacking of another Nissan.

Chicago Police kept their eyes on the car, and also brought in the CPD helicopter.

At the site where the car crashed, a dump truck was also stopped in the street. It was not clear whether the Nissan hit the dump truck, or if the dump truck driver was a witness.

Further details were not immediately available.