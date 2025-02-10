Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire that damaged two houses in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the brick house in the 5900 block of West Waveland Avenue around 5:30 a.m. where flames and smoke were coming from a charred roof.

Firefighters worked with both an aerial response and hose lines on the ground to put out the fire in the brutal cold conditions. Fire officials said frozen lines and ice made the response more difficult.

The fire spread to a second house.

CFD said the house suffered extensive damage and there was a partial collapse, which has limited the fire response due to safety issues.

Six residents were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported and several pets are accounted for, fire officials confirmed. The Red Cross is working with residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

"This is one (fire) that could have been a lot worse," CFD's Kelley Burns said during a press conference.