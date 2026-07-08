2.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake Michigan off coast of Chicago's northern suburbs

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Lake Michigan off the coast of Chicago's northern suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was recorded about 20 kilometers, or about 12.5 miles, off east-northeast of Kenilworth, Illinois at approximately 2:38 p.m.

USGS said there have been reports that the quake was felt in multiple north suburbs including Evanston, Deerfield, Kenilworth, and as far north as Waukegan. According to reports made in the USGS, reports of people feeling the earthquake have come from as far south as Chicago's South Side.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows that another 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also reported on Aug. 2, 2024 and that today's quake may be one of only two reported in Lake Michigan in the last 100 years.

There have not yet been reports of any damage. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago and CBSChicago.com for updates.