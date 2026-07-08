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2.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake Michigan off coast of Chicago's northern suburbs

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
David Yeomans
David Yeomans
Meteorologist
Meteorologist David Yeomans forecasts on CBS News Chicago weekdays at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and reports on the Climate Watch team.
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David Yeomans,
Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon
Chief Meteorologist
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.
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Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

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A 2.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Lake Michigan off the coast of Chicago's northern suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was recorded about 20 kilometers, or about 12.5 miles, off east-northeast of Kenilworth, Illinois at approximately 2:38 p.m.

USGS said there have been reports that the quake was felt in multiple north suburbs including Evanston, Deerfield, Kenilworth, and as far north as Waukegan. According to reports made in the USGS, reports of people feeling the earthquake have come from as far south as Chicago's South Side. 

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows that another 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also reported on Aug. 2, 2024 and that today's quake may be one of only two reported in Lake Michigan in the last 100 years.

There have not yet been reports of any damage. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago and CBSChicago.com for updates.  

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