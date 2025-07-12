$1M Lotto ticket sold at gas station in Justice, Illinois, lottery official say

A winning $1 million Lotto ticket was sold at a southwest suburban gas station this week.

The ticket was sold at the Citgo gas station located at 8755 W. 79th Street in Justice, Illinois.

The winning ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in Thursday's drawing: 5, 11, 16, 23, 25, and 39.

The station's owner said he hopes a local customer bought the lucky ticket.

"I was out of the country when I got the call from my manager. We have no clue who the winner might be, but I have a strong feeling it was a regular Lotto player from our area," William Beahan said. "Whoever it is, we're very happy for the winner and look forward to celebrating with them."

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Beahan said it "couldn't have come at a better time."

"The gas station has been under construction for nearly five years, and business has been tough," he said.

Behan said he also plans to give a bonus to his employees and launch a special gas promotion to thank customers.

The lucky Lotto winner has one year from the winning draw date to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Saturday's drawing is worth an estimated $11.7 million.