Police searching for gunman who killed 19-year-old inside Englewood home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police said the offender fired multiple rounds of shots in front of the residence, in the 1800 block of West 69th Street, just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 6:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

