19-year-old charged in multiple burglaries across Chicago

A teenager was charged in multiple burglaries across Chicago.

Chicago police said Charles Kelly, 19, was charged with seven felony counts of burglary, a felony count of attempted burglary and a felony count of theft.

Police said the Chicago Police Department's Citywide Robbery Task Force connected Kelly to the following business burglaries from September 30 to October 27:

2900 block of North Clark Street

2700 block of North Ashland Avenue

2300 block of West Chicago Avenue

2100 block of West 95th Street

2100 block of West 95th Street

2100 block of West 95th Street

100 block of West 95th Street

3400 block of North Clark Street

Police said the incidents took place between 3 a.m. and 4:35 a.m.

Kelly is expected in court for a detention hearing on Friday.