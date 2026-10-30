19-year-old charged in multiple burglaries across Chicago
A teenager was charged in multiple burglaries across Chicago.
Chicago police said Charles Kelly, 19, was charged with seven felony counts of burglary, a felony count of attempted burglary and a felony count of theft.
Police said the Chicago Police Department's Citywide Robbery Task Force connected Kelly to the following business burglaries from September 30 to October 27:
2900 block of North Clark Street
2700 block of North Ashland Avenue
2300 block of West Chicago Avenue
2100 block of West 95th Street
2100 block of West 95th Street
2100 block of West 95th Street
100 block of West 95th Street
3400 block of North Clark Street
Police said the incidents took place between 3 a.m. and 4:35 a.m.
Kelly is expected in court for a detention hearing on Friday.