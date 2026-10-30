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19-year-old charged in multiple burglaries across Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A teenager was charged in multiple burglaries across Chicago. 

Chicago police said Charles Kelly, 19, was charged with seven felony counts of burglary, a felony count of attempted burglary and a felony count of theft. 

Police said the Chicago Police Department's Citywide Robbery Task Force connected Kelly to the following business burglaries from September 30 to October 27:

  • 2900 block of North Clark Street

  • 2700 block of North Ashland Avenue

  • 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue

  • 2100 block of West 95th Street

  • 2100 block of West 95th Street

  • 2100 block of West 95th Street

  • 100 block of West 95th Street

  • 3400 block of North Clark Street

Police said the incidents took place between 3 a.m. and 4:35 a.m.

Kelly is expected in court for a detention hearing on Friday. 

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