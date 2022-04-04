18-year-old man charged after man shot and killed in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with shooting and killing a man in the South Shore neighborhood on Friday.

Jeremiah Bush, 18, is facing one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On April 1, police said a 61-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of S. Marquette Avenue around 12:30 p.m., when at least two people walked up to him, pulled out guns, and shot him in the chest.

The man was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bush us expected in bond court on Monday.