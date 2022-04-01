Man, 61, shot and killed in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 12:30 p.m., when several people walked up to him, pulled out guns, and shot him in the chest.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives were investigating.