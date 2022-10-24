18-year-old hurt in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the city's Altgeld Garden's neighborhood.

Just after 1:00 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of E. 131st. Street, an 18-year-old was near the street when he was hit in the leg by gunfire.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital initially and is in good condition. CPD said no one is in custody and the investigation continues.