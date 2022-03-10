18-year-old charged in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Alex Hunt in Burr Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 18-year-old has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 16-year-old this weekend.

Marvin Meja, 18, has been charged with failure to report a motor vehicle accident involving death. He appeared in court Thursday where his bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered to not drive any vehicle.

Witnesses said the victim - identified as Alex Hunt - was walking across Route 83 near Central Avenue Saturday night around 9:20 p.m., when he was first hit by a dark-colored SUV - possibly a Jeep with a model year between 2014 and 2018.

Hunt was then hit by another dark-colored SUV.

Police confirmed Meja was driving a dark colored SUV when he hit Hunt. Police said Meja took off and Hunt later died at the hospital.

According to the DuPage officials, Meja turned himself in after saying he thought he hit a deer. Officials said he reported seeing the news coverage of the hit-and-run at the same intersection where he damaged his car.

Meja has no criminal history.

"It's tragic, it affected all of us, it affected our officers here who worked nonstop with this young man losing his life," Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Police were initially describing two other cars on the scene, a Toyota and an Acura with Wisconsin license plates. It is not clear if these vehicles are still involved in the he search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burr Ridge police at (630) 323-8181. The public can send information by texting anonymously to 888-777 - begin your message with the word "TIP" followed by "BRPDCRASH."