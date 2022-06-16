18-year-old charged in armed carjacking in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 18-year-old has been charged in an armed carjacking that took place on Tuesday in The Loop.

Police identified Devonte Ladd, 18, as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 20-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Marble Place.

Ladd was found inside the victim's vehicle and was taken into custody.

He is facing felony counts of vehicular hijacking and robbery among other felony charges.

He is expected in court on Thursday.