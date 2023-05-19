Watch CBS News
17-year-old injured during shootout on North Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet during a shootout on Chicago's North Side. 

Police said people inside a black truck and a red sedan were shooting at each other while driving westbound on Irving Park Road near California Avenue.

CBS 2 crews saw nearly 30 shell casings in the streets and several windows shot out nearby.

CTA's Irving Park bus route is being rerouted as police investigate. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:08 AM

