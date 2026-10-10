16-year-old boys shot by person on motorcycle in West Englewood

Someone on a motorcycle shot two teenagers in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Friday night.

Chicago police said two 16-year-old boys were sitting inside a parked car int he 6500 block of South Laflin Street around 11:20 p.m. when someone on a motorcycle pulled up and fired shtos.

Both teens were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds in good condition.

Police said the motorcyclist fled eastbound on 65th Street and no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.