14-year-old girl shot in home in Kendall County, male found shot to death in same home

A 14-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in a home unincorporated Oswego Township, and a male victim was later found shot dead in the same home.

Kendall County Sheriff's officials said, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police notified them about a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg and was being treated at a Chicago hospital. The girl was treated and released.

Investigators determined the girl had been shot between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday at a home on Palomino Lane in unincorporated Oswego Township.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, deputies found a dead male inside the home. He had been shot multiple times. Sheriff's officials said they were working with the Kendall County Coroner's Office to identify that victim.

A person of interest has been detained and was in custody Monday morning. No charges have yet been filed.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Kendall County Sheriff's Office at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov. Tips may also be submitted by calling 630-381-9TIP or by emailing tips@kendallcountyil.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999.