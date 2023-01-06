Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot in the neck

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is in critical condition after being shot in the neck Thursday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood.

The girl, 14, was near the street in the 2900 block of East 97th Street around 4:48 p.m. when she was struck in the neck by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Trinity Hospital and reported in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 6:26 PM

