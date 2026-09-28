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14-year-old boy shot, killed in Cary, Illinois, over weekend identified

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the teenage boy who was shot and killed in Cary, Illinois, over the weekend.

Cary police said on Saturday just before 1:30 p.m., police officers and fire crews responded to the 300 block of Carl Sands Drive for an unknown medical emergency. 

Upon arrival, officers met with the occupants of the home who directed them to the teen who had suffered a traumatic injury. He was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, police said.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 14-year-old Ryan Marin, of Cary. 

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and indicated that Ryan died from a gunshot wound.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cary Police Department and the Major Investigations Assistance Team.

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