14-year-old boy charged with shooting four teens in West Garfield Park in July

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting four other teens during a mass shooting in July on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said the boy was arrested on Wednesday after he was identified as the person who shot four people in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on July 27.

He also has been charged with robbing a 16-year-old boy in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard on July 14.

The boy has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of armed robbery.

Police have said, around 11:30 p.m. on July 27, the boy pulled out a gun and fired shots into a crowd of people after an argument in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Court information for the accused shooter was not immediately available because he was charged as a juvenile.