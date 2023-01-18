14-year-old faces charges for 8 counts of armed robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges for eight counts of armed robbery.
Chicago police data showed he went on a robbery spree Monday morning, using a gun to steal from eight people in and around the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The victims range in age from 17 to 31 years old. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away.
