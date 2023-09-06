13-year-old bicyclist hit by car in Buffalo Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Police said the boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk near the intersection of Weiland Road and Newton Drive around 7:30 a.m., when a car heading north on Weiland Road crashed into him.

The driver stopped at the scene, and the boy was not seriously injured. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, and police said he was doing well.

Police said the driver who hit him, a 66-year-old from Wheeling, is cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed.