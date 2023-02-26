11th annual Winter Brew event in Lincoln Square happening Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can raise a glass in Lincoln Square this afternoon.
The 11th annual Winter Brew event continues today along Lincoln Avenue between Wilson and Eastwood.
You can taste more than two dozen craft beers from the city's unique breweries - plus cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be food to eat while you sip.
The event runs from noon to 6 p.m.
