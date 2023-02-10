Despite mild forecast, Norge Ski Club tournament taking off this weekend

Norge Ski Club Tournament is on for this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It won't feel like winter this weekend with temperatures in the 50's, but the annual Norge Ski Club Winterfest Ski Jumping Tournament in Fox River Grove.

The Norge Ski Club said they have plenty of powder thanks to their snow machines, and competitors have been skiing this week in preparation for the tournament.

The 118th Winter Tournament was originally supposed to be in January, but was postponed because it hadn't been cold enough to make enough snow yet.

The Norge Ski Club is the oldest continuous open ski club in the United States.