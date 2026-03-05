Watch CBS News
Crime

11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by juveniles on Chicago's Near South Side, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three juveniles on Chicago's Near South Side this week.

Police said between 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Monday, the girl was outside in the 2200 block of South Federal Street when three juveniles she knew approached her and sexually assaulted her.

The scene was near the National Teachers Academy Elementary School, a Chicago public school at 55 W. Cermak Rd.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

Detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue