11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by juveniles on Chicago's Near South Side, police say

An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three juveniles on Chicago's Near South Side this week.

Police said between 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Monday, the girl was outside in the 2200 block of South Federal Street when three juveniles she knew approached her and sexually assaulted her.

The scene was near the National Teachers Academy Elementary School, a Chicago public school at 55 W. Cermak Rd.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

Detectives were investigating.