Chicago First Alert Weather: NWS confirms 11 tornados on Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Stormy weather returns
Chicago First Alert Weather: Stormy weather returns 03:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed 11 tornadoes touched down on Wednesday. They will continue the post-event analysis over the next few days.

An unsettled pattern is expected through the weekend with scattered storm chances. An upper-level disturbance will park over the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. 

We will sit on the edge of that, keeping passing showers and storms around. Finally, a cold front passes late in the day on Monday, ushering in dry air.

FRIDAY: A 40% CHANCE OF SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 87.

SATURDAY: A 50% CHANCE OF SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. A 30% CHANCE. HIGH 83.

