USO hosting 10th annual Barbeque for the Troops featuring dozens of Chicagoland dealerships

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- Food, cars, and philanthropy are coming soon to a new dealership near you.

The annual USO Barbeque for the Troops fundraiser had its media kick-off at the Chicago Auto Trade Association in Oakbrook Terrace.

The group is gearing up for its tenth year of raising money for troops with free barbeque and family fun.

The stream's Jamaica Ponder brings the barbeque to us.

It started with just one dealer.

"They were based in Evanston. And this dealer said, you know, I hosted a USO barbecue for the troops. I put out a tin can. I invite my community to come out in Evanston, and people love it," said Jennifer Moran, CATA and General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

The Chicago Auto and Trade Association loved it too, looping in other Chicago land dealerships in on the fundraiser.

"We called up some dealers and now, all of a sudden, $1,000,000 raised over the course of nine years, this is going in our 10th year."

And the number of participating dealerships has sped into double digits.

"We have over 85 new car dealers throughout the Chicagoland area hosting a USO Barbecue for the Troops event," said CATA Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts.

With everything from burgers to bouncy houses.

"It's going to be fun for the whole family, and also, you can check out a few cars while you're at the event," Roberts said.

And make a few donations.

"Something as simple as $5 can support a service member visit at our USO Center at O'Hare Airport," said Alison Ruble, USO Midwest regional president. "A donation of $50 can send a USO care package to a service member that's deployed overseas. A donation of $100 actually can support an entire family for one of our holiday programs to keep them connected when a loved one may be deployed.

At ten years and over one million dollars raised.

"We're not stopping anytime soon. Every little bit counts," Ruble said.

You can make a donation onsite or through their donation link.

"You can go to drivechicago.com to find out where any local dealer that's participating and throwing a barbecue. So, whether you don't want to go out and see a dealer or have some barbecue, really right from your home, from your phone, from your computer, you can make a donation to make a difference."

Dealerships may have varying times and available activities; you can check to see what's happening in your neighborhood by visiting your local new car dealership's website and social media channels for up-to-date information.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 15.