At 100 years old, golfer Rose Bensman is still swinging

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois woman is marking a big milestone, celebrating a century of her love for golf.

Rose Bensman from Alton, a suburb of St Loui, just turned 100 years old.

She's been playing golf since 1945, after graduating from high school.

"When my brother left to go to war, he said you need something to do. He bought me a $15 set of clubs," Bensman said.

This week, Rose Bensman's golfing league surprised her with a birthday celebration at her local golf club, and a tree was also planted near the first hole of the course in her honor.

Despite her age, Rose continues to live an independent life and recently renewed her driver's license.