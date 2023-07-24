Chicago shooting: 10-year-old fires gun at officers in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 10-year-old boy allegedly got a hold of a gun and fired shots inside a home in Beverly and at Chicago police officers on Monday.

A call about a 10-year-old in "mental distress" and firing shots with an unsecured gun inside a home in the 9800 block of South Charles Street came in around 11:20 a.m., police said.

When officers responded to the scene, they were shot at. Officers took cover. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation.

The boy was on the porch of the home and pointed the gun at officers, police said. Officers fired bean bags at the home, although they did not strike the boy. The boy went back into the home but came outside and again pointed the gun at officers.

A SWAT unit then used a chemical irritant, spraying it on the wall of the home. The boy dropped the gun and was arrested.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition for evaluation. No one was injured during the incident.

A total of four gunshots were fired inside the home, and one was fired at officers. It's unclear how the boy got ahold of the gun or if any charges will be filed.