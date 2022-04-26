10 people displaced by Irving Park apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Irving Park overnight.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the apartment building near Troy Street and Waveland Avenue just before 11:15 p.m.

Police said 10 people were forced out of the building and, luckily, no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.