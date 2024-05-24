2 sets of brothers among 10 men charged in plot to rob armored truck, ATMs in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ten men, including two sets of brothers, were charged by a federal grand jury with plotting to rob armored trucks and ATMs in the Chicago suburbs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois on Friday announced the charges of Devonte Davis, 27, of Chicago; Darrell Singleton, 19, of Calumet City, and his two brothers, Corrie Singleton, 22, of South Holland, and Elijah Singleton, 21, of Calumet City; Anthony Wilson, 22, and his brother, Aveon Wilson, 23, both of Gary, Indiana.; Brian Snyder, 24, of Chicago; Justin Cain, 25, of Chicago; Perry Maple, 21, of Chicago; and William Cochran, 21, of Chicago.

All of the men were charged with robbery conspiracy and firearm offenses, the office said.

In an unsealed, second superseding indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago, the group flashed firearms in 11 robberies and attempted robberies in Lansing, Country Club Hills, Orland Park, Homewood, Blue Island, and Chicago Heights in 2022 and 2023. The crimes resulted in a loss of around $3.8 million.

According to a previously filed criminal complaint, one of the robberies happened on Halloween morning in 2022 when a Brink's security courier was refilling an ATM in Lansing. The office said Corrie and Darrell Singleton, and others dragged the courier into the truck at gunpoint, then ordered her to open compartments and hand over bags of money.

Another robbery occurred on May 2, 2023, in Homewood when two guards were robbed while picking up money from a bank inside a grocery store. One of the guards was struck in the head with a firearm before robbers stole around $1.1 million. The money was recovered following the arrests of Davis and Darrell Singleton in Calumet Park later that day.

On Oct. 2, 2023, an attempted robbery occurred in Country Club Hills, where the offenders fired shots at an armored truck guard before carjacking a nearby vehicle to flee the scene.

Nine of the ten offenders pled not guilty to the charges during their arraignment in federal court in Chicago. All will remain in federal custody pending trial.

An arrest warrant was issued for the tenth offender, Aveon Wilson.

The FBI issued a reward of up to $20,000 for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.