Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses.

Corrie is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell.

A third robber, who is a juvenile, was arrested and charged as well.

Police said on Oct. 31, after 10:45 a.m., a Brink's security courier was refilling an ATM, in the 16700 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing, when robbers with handguns approached.

Police said the offenders stole a gun and bag of money from the courier and cash from the ATM.

"They then forcibly dragged the courier into the armored truck and ordered her to open inner compartments and hand over bags of money," Officials said.

Officials confirmed the offenders stole approximately $121,824 from the courier and ATM, and around $904,132 from the armored truck.

The offenders then drove away in a vehicle that was being pursued by police. The robbers ended up crashing into another car near a ramp to I-80.

Corrie Singleton and the juvenile offender were arrested and stolen money was recovered from the vehicle.

Police are searching for Darrell Singleton. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or https://tips.fbi.gov.