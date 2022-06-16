1-year-old boy in critical condition after falling from third-story window in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling out of a window in Englewood early Thursday morning.
According to police, the boy fell through a screen and window from the third-floor of a building, located in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue around 4:20 a.m.
Police said the boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
