1 woman killed, another wounded in shooting in Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman is dead and another wounded following a shooting in the Near North Side area early Saturday morning.
Police said around 1:05 a.m., two women were in an argument with an unknown man outside on the 300 block of North State Street when the offender produced a handgun and shot at both victims multiple times.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The second victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
