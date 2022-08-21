1 person killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oak Lawn; driver in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Lawn Sunday morning.

Oak Lawn Police Department said around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a major motor accident involving a fatality at 110th and Cicero Avenue.

Four vehicles; including a Dodge Charger, Honda, Accord, Lincoln 4-door, and Dodge Ram were involved in the crash.

Initial reports say the Charger and Accord were both traveling southbound on Cicero at high rates of speed when the Charger struck the rear of the Lincoln – forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street where it struck the Ram head-on.

A female passenger in the Lincoln died from the crash, police said.

The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench -- causing the vehicle to rollover numerous times before coming to a stop in a parking lot at 110th & Cicero.



The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

A female driver of the Ram pick-up was also taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two male occupants in that vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken into custody at the scene. Both are currently under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Cicero Ave is shut down in all directions from 105th Street to 111th Street while the Oak Lawn Police Traffic Division and Illinois State Police investigate the crash.

