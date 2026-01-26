1 person injured in hit-and-run crash on Route 394 in Chicago's south suburbs

One person was injured early Monday in a hit-and-run crash on Illinois Route 394 in Chicago's south suburbs.

Illinois State Police said at 7:38 a.m., they were called for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on southbound Route 394, also called the Calumet Expressway, near U.S. Route 30 in Lynwood.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

The scene remained active as of after 9 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.