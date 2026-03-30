1 person hospitalized after fire in Barrington, Illinois

A fire drew a huge response in the northwest Chicago suburb of Barrington on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said something caught fire in the garage of a home at 23083 High Ridge Rd. in Barrington.

The flames quickly spread to the second floor and eventually the roof.

Crews from several neighboring towns were called in to get the fire under control.

It took about an hour to knock out the fire.

One resident in the home was taken to a local hospital for treatment for burns.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.