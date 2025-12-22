Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person hospitalized after 3-car crash on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

One person was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Monday.

Illinois State Police said at 4:51 a.m., a black Chevrolet, a silver Toyota, and a black Infiniti were involved in a crash on the outbound Kennedy (I-90/94) near Damen Avenue.

One of the cars rolled over on its side, state police said.

One passenger from the car was taken to an area hospital in an unspecified condition.

Multiple lanes on the expressway were closed after the crash. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remained under investigation early Monday.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue