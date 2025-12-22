1 person hospitalized after 3-car crash on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway

One person was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Monday.

Illinois State Police said at 4:51 a.m., a black Chevrolet, a silver Toyota, and a black Infiniti were involved in a crash on the outbound Kennedy (I-90/94) near Damen Avenue.

One of the cars rolled over on its side, state police said.

One passenger from the car was taken to an area hospital in an unspecified condition.

Multiple lanes on the expressway were closed after the crash. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remained under investigation early Monday.